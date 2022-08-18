Michael Bublé Says His 4th Child's Name is Close to TMZ Photog's Name

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Bublé admits his new baby is ready to pop any day now ... and -- MAJOR COINCIDENCE -- he dropped a big hint about the kid's name because of our photog!!!

We got the singer in NYC Wednesday -- he's got a show at Madison Square Garden Thursday, but his night won't be over.

MB's jumping on a plane to Canada after the curtain closes to be with his wife Luisana Lopilato ... as she's set to give birth to baby #4 STAT.

Now here's the twist ... Our photog, Seleah, asked Michael about the baby's name, and he tried to turn the tables by asking her name. When she revealed it, Michael was stunned -- STUNNED -- watch the video and find out why.