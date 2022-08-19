Little League World Series Player Walks, Days After Fracturing Skull In Bunk Bed Fall
LLWS' Easton Oliverson Takes Steps Days After Skull Injury ... 'We Are At A Loss For Words'
8/19/2022 12:43 PM PT
Easton Oliverson just crossed another huge milestone in his road to recovery ... the Little League World Series player is now walking -- just days after he suffered severe head injuries in a fall from his bunk bed.
Oliverson's family shared a video on their social media page on Friday showing the Snow Canyon Little League pitcher/outfielder standing up and walking with the help of medical personnel.
"We are at a loss for words," the family said in the caption. "There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good. SO GOOD!🤍"
"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he’s getting stronger every day!"
The 12-year-old initially fractured his skull on Sunday after falling off his bed at the players' dormitory complex in Williamsport, Penn.
Things looked dire for Easton the night of the accident -- he was actually placed in a medically induced coma -- but, he's since shown a ton of progress, and appears to be on his way to a full recovery.
As for his team, it's slated to play in its first game of the LLWS later Friday -- and Easton's little brother, Brogan, is expected to take his spot in the lineup for the big contest.