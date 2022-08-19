Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Little League World Series Player Walks, Days After Fracturing Skull In Bunk Bed Fall

LLWS' Easton Oliverson Takes Steps Days After Skull Injury ... 'We Are At A Loss For Words'

8/19/2022 12:43 PM PT
Easton Oliverson just crossed another huge milestone in his road to recovery ... the Little League World Series player is now walking -- just days after he suffered severe head injuries in a fall from his bunk bed.

Oliverson's family shared a video on their social media page on Friday showing the Snow Canyon Little League pitcher/outfielder standing up and walking with the help of medical personnel.

"We are at a loss for words," the family said in the caption. "There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good. SO GOOD!🤍"

Snow Canyon Little League

"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he’s getting stronger every day!"

The 12-year-old initially fractured his skull on Sunday after falling off his bed at the players' dormitory complex in Williamsport, Penn.

Easton Oliverson

Things looked dire for Easton the night of the accident -- he was actually placed in a medically induced coma -- but, he's since shown a ton of progress, and appears to be on his way to a full recovery.

As for his team, it's slated to play in its first game of the LLWS later Friday -- and Easton's little brother, Brogan, is expected to take his spot in the lineup for the big contest.

