Summer Squads in 2022 The Gang's All Here!

8/20/2022 12:25 AM PT
Summer 2022 was the season to get your group of friends back in touch after the long-awaited break and celebrate those special friendships with a good ol' fashion get-together!

Amongst the summer squads are the Kardashian klan who made some extravagant plans with their close-knit posse, Dua Lipa rallied her bikini clique for some awesome adventures, Terrence J got the boys to bounce to Turks and Caicos ... and Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff rounded up a mom mob for some R&R at a resort in Southern California.

Check out our gallery of more stars making core memories in wild locations around the globe with their summer crew!

