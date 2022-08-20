Summer Squads in 2022 ... The Gang's All Here!

Summer 2022 was the season to get your group of friends back in touch after the long-awaited break and celebrate those special friendships with a good ol' fashion get-together!

Amongst the summer squads are the Kardashian klan who made some extravagant plans with their close-knit posse, Dua Lipa rallied her bikini clique for some awesome adventures, Terrence J got the boys to bounce to Turks and Caicos ... and Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff rounded up a mom mob for some R&R at a resort in Southern California.