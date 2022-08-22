Kamala Harris Takes a Hike While on Vacation in Hawaii

Play video content TMZ.com

Even politicians have to get away every once in a while ... and Vice President Kamala Harris took advantage of her Hawaiian vacay by going on a hike -- with protection right behind her, of course.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the VP hit up Haena State Park this week on the island of Kauai -- all smiles as she walked down the narrow trail, wearing an outfit that screams, vacation mode!

She was leading the charge of about 20 others ... some of whom were Secret Service, dressed down as they shadowed her. We're told the Veep was in good spirits during her time on the trail.

Air Force 2 reportedly touched down at the Lihue Airport Monday ... sources told Hawaii News Now her unannounced trip is for pleasure, not business -- she's supposed to be on the island for a week or so.