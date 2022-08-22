Leah Remini Missed Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Hang with Daughter

Leah Remini was noticeably absent from her BFF Jennifer Lopez's wedding -- but some folks in Leah's world claim it wasn't a snub, it was merely a case of her being a good mom.

Sources connected to the 'King of Queens' actress tell TMZ ... Leah wasn't in attendance for Bennifer's nuptials down in Georgia this weekend because she had her hands full with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, who's about to head off to college.

We're told Leah was, in fact, invited -- her and J Lo are like sisters, so they're very close -- but LR wanted to spend some precious time with her kiddo before the big milestone.

We're told Leah prioritized family time as she's missed some valuable moments raising her daughter while she was knee-deep in Scientology.

J Lo and Leah still follow each on social media too -- in case anyone was wondering -- so it appears there are no hard feelings.

Leah was just one of a handful of notable people who didn't make the shindig. Neither of Ben and Jen's exes -- Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony -- showed up, which might not be all that shocking.

However, BA's own brother, Casey Affleck, was also a no-show ... and he too is telegraphing a college excuse.

After sending J Lo a personal message of congratulations on social media, he posted another clue as to why he might've bailed. Apparently, his own son is going to college as well.