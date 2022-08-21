Jennifer Garner Shops At Sam's Club During Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Wedding

You Think Ben's Wedding Was Something?

Jennifer Garner did NOT attend her ex-husband's wedding ... she had other plans -- shopping at Sam's Club!

The previous Mrs. Affleck was checking out the aisles at S.C. in S.C. -- Sam's Club in South Charleston -- over in West Virginia just before 4 PM. That's about the time all the festivities got underway in Savannah, Georgia, where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for a second time.

An eyewitness tells TMZ, she was shopping with 2 guys, who looked like her dad and her boyfriend, businessman John Miller.

She was super friendly .,.. taking photos with fans and in a good mood.

To cure hazy memories, Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and have 3 kids together. Unclear how they're all reacting to the J Lo marriage, but at least on the surface, all seems fine.

There were reports Garner was invited to the wedding but passed ... we can't confirm that.