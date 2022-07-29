Jennifer Lopez Works in Europe While Ben Affleck Hangs in L.A. After Paris Trip

Play video content MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is in no rush to return from Europe after vacationing with Ben Affleck ... she's still overseas for work and some play while Ben's on daddy duty in Los Angeles.

J Lo spent her Friday living the island life in Capri, Italy -- grabbing lunch with her team and riding around the city in a cart with her security detail -- all while showing love to her international fans.

J Lo dressed in all white and drew a crowd as her hired muscle whisked her away in the back of a cart, she waved at fans like a beauty queen in a parade.

As for why she's in Capri, Jennifer is the headliner at a show to benefit the people of Ukraine Saturday, with a star-studded guest list ... including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Naomi Campbell.

Ben was spotted in L.A. Thursday picking up his son, Samuel, from Jennifer Garner's place.