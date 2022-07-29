Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lopez Works in Europe While Ben Affleck Hangs in L.A. After Paris Trip

Jennifer Lopez Gets a Lift, Grabs a Bite in Capri While Ben Hangs in L.A.

7/29/2022 11:51 AM PT
J LO SOLO
MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is in no rush to return from Europe after vacationing with Ben Affleck ... she's still overseas for work and some play while Ben's on daddy duty in Los Angeles.

J Lo spent her Friday living the island life in Capri, Italy -- grabbing lunch with her team and riding around the city in a cart with her security detail -- all while showing love to her international fans.

j lo in capri by herself
Mega

J Lo dressed in all white and drew a crowd as her hired muscle whisked her away in the back of a cart, she waved at fans like a beauty queen in a parade.

jennifer lopez
Mega

As for why she's in Capri, Jennifer is the headliner at a show to benefit the people of Ukraine Saturday, with a star-studded guest list ... including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Naomi Campbell.

Mega

Ben was spotted in L.A. Thursday picking up his son, Samuel, from Jennifer Garner's place.

Ben Affleck picks up his son Samuel from Jennifer Garner
The Image Direct

As we reported, J Lo and Ben jetted off to Paris after getting married in Las Vegas, and their time in France included PDA in front of their kids, romantic dinners, a good cry and an infamous nap.

Now Jennifer's getting in some personal time.

