Anne Heche's Sons Grateful Mom's Final Resting Place Is Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche's final resting place will be at the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a location reserved for some of the biggest icons in showbiz, and her sons could not be more proud.

Heche was cremated, and will have a spot on one of the mausoleum walls at HF, located close to Mickey Rooney and with a beautiful view of the lake located within the cemetery's Garden of Legends.

Anne's son, Homer, tells us, "My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

He continues, "Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Anne's spot is with good company, also located nearby to Burt Reynolds and Halyna Hutchins -- the cinematographer killed on the set of Alec Baldwin's "Rust."