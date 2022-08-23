CW Stars Jordan Elsass & Tyler Blackburn Take Mental Health Breaks from Shows

The CW has had some of its big stars hit the pause button over mental health -- just the latest examples of what's becoming a big thing in Hollywood.

Jordan Elsass posted a video this week addressing his recent departure from 'Superman & Lois' ahead of its third season ... he plays a major character in the series, Jonathan Kent. Jordan says, it all had to do with mental health.

In his clip, posted to Cameo, JE explains he's been going through it, and had to step away from his on-camera job. He says he's needed some time to himself, and expresses solidarity for anyone looking to do the same ... including the guy to whom he's sending the message.

It's pretty interesting ... Elsass says he may never act again if it means he'll be happy.

Alex is alive! Thank you to my knight in shining armor @MichaelVlamis and the incomparable @heatherhemmens for her insane creativity, professionalism and patience. Also, thank you to the @RoswellNMRoom and the entire crew of @CWRoswellNM for helping me this season… — Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) August 23, 2022 @tylerjblackburn

Actor Tyler Blackburn -- who's on the CW show 'Roswell, New Mexico' -- has been experiencing something similar ... which has resulted in him being absent through much of Season 4 thus far, only to have him reappear on Monday night's new episode.

It was a pretty big deal, seeing how TB hadn't been featured since June -- he's only appeared in two episodes this season ... the premiere and one other.

…I was dealing with intense health issues that lead to, at times, intense mental health issues during seasons 3 & 4. I had to step down from filming season 4 and every single person in the cast and crew, as well as everyone at @warnerbros and @TheCW showed so much compassion. — Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) August 23, 2022 @tylerjblackburn

He took to Twitter to explain his absence ... "Alex is alive! Thank you to my knight in shining armor @MichaelVlamis and the incomparable @heatherhemmens for her insane creativity, professionalism and patience. Also, thank you to the @RoswellNMRoom and the entire crew of @CWRoswellNM for helping me this season."

Blackburn adds, "I was dealing with intense health issues that lead to, at times, intense mental health issues during seasons 3 & 4. I had to step down from filming season 4 and every single person in the cast and crew, as well as everyone at @warnerbros and @TheCW showed so much compassion."

Seems he's back now, and ready to roll again. But, yes, he too was on a break for a while ... just like Elsass is doing now.