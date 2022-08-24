Guess Who This Adorable Baby Turned Into!

Before this little munchkin turned into a big-time YouTuber and a maven in the social media world, he was just chillin' on his dad's lap, playing sports and growing up in Huntington Beach, CA.

This cute kid made his claim to fame when he was on CMT's "Sweet Home Alabama." He continued to rank in followers and subscribers with his popular Vine channel and then began going viral on YouTube. Being part of the 'Vlog Squad,' you've definitely seen him in fellow YouTuber's David Dobrik videos.