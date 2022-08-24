Shaquem Griffin, First One-Handed Player Drafted In NFL, Retires At 27

Shaquem Griffin -- the first one-handed player to be drafted by an NFL team -- is walking away from the sport at 27 years old.

The inspirational linebacker was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 5th round in 2018 ... and spent 3 seasons with the organization, playing alongside his twin brother, Shaquill. He later joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2021 ... but was released before the season.

He later rejoined the 'Fins on the practice squad ... and was waived in October.

Meanwhile, Shaquill signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 ... and while Shaquem had interest from several teams, he says he didn't want to continue playing if it wasn't alongside his brother.

"Football had already given me so much, and the only thing I still really wanted from the game was to play with my brother again," Griffin said in the Players' Tribune.

"I know a lot of people might not understand that approach. There are so many guys out there working hard, just hoping for an opportunity, any opportunity, and here I am limiting them. Believe me, I get it."

Shaquem says he met with Roger Goodell, who offered him a position with the NFL Legends Community ... which will give him the opportunity to mentor young players.