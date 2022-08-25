Pennsylvania High School Cancels Football Season After Alleged Hazing Incidents

There won't be any football this year for one high school in Pennsylvania ... after the season was canceled over "disturbing and upsetting" videos of an alleged hazing incident involving the team.

Dr. Chelton Hunter, superintendent of Middletown Area High School, said in a letter the alleged incident happened August 11 at MAHS ... when members of the football team were in the turf room for "heat acclimation practice sessions."

Cell phone video, apparently taken by players, shows two teammates who appear to be restrained by a group of fellow students ... and the boys are being poked in the buttocks area with a muscle therapy gun and other athletic equipment.

"The video shows players fully clothed. It did not appear that any student’s body was physically penetrated," Dr. Hunter said in the letter on Monday.

"The video is difficult to watch as this is a completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate act."

The superintendent continued ... "This incident is disturbing and upsetting, and we understand both the desire for more information and a call for action."

On Aug. 12, several players were kicked off the team ... and a few days later, head coach Scott Acri resigned.

But, after new video of more alleged hazing from the same location turned up, the school district decided to cancel the Blue Raiders' upcoming season on Wednesday.

"In light of this, we have made the decision to cancel the 2022 football season," Dr. Hunter said, "I know this decision will be met with many different opinions and emotions and will impact many students and families."

"The kind of hazing that occurred in our facilities with this team is reprehensible. It simply cannot and will not be tolerated. We know we must work to address the culture of this team, educate our student body about hazing, and put programs in place to help us ensure that this kind of atmosphere is never allowed to exist in our school facilities."

Dr. Hunter also revealed the new footage has been shared with the Lower Swatara Township Police Department and says those involved will be disciplined per school policy.