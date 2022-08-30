'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Found Dead, Suspect Arrested

Ashley Tropez, most known from "Beyond Scared Straight," was found dead in an abandoned California home ... and now cops have arrested another woman they suspect killed her.

Ashley was found dead on Friday inside a home in Victorville, CA after suffering “traumatic injuries" ... according to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department. Law enforcement sources confirm Tropez appeared on the popular show back in 2011.

Investigators suspect another 24-year-old woman named Alexis Call is responsible for her death. Police believe Alexis and Ashley may have been squatting at the home together ... prior to the tragic incident.

Alexis was arrested Friday and booked on a murder charge and she's being held at the facility until her Tuesday court date ... according to multiple reports.

Ashley became known after appearing on the hit show, where troubled teens are exposed to the realities of prison ... in hopes that they will turn their life around.