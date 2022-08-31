Olivia Rodrigo Attends Class at USC Music School

Olivia Rodrigo is not too cool for school ... because she was apparently in class today at USC.

Ya gotta see this photo making the rounds online, showing the "good 4 u" singer seated in class at USC's Thornton School of Music.

Olivia's peers seem surprised at taking in a lecture with a celeb ... and it looks like she's listening intently to whatever the professor had to say.

We reached out to USC and Olivia's camp to learn more about the classes she's apparently taking on campus ... so far no word back.

Olivia does have a documented relationship with USC and the Thornton School of Music ... alumni from the school's studio guitar and popular music programs were featured in a live performance of Olivia's song, "favorite crime."

The USC marching band also performed Olivia's smash hit "good 4 u" at football games last season.

Olivia's only 19 years old, so she would fit right in on a college campus.

