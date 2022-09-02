Argentinian Vice President Subject of Assassination Attempt By Gunman Caught on Video

Play video content

The Vice President of Argentina came within an inch of her life, but not for lack of trying on the part of a would-be assassin.

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was on her way home, surrounded by numerous supporters, but among them was a 35-year-old Brazilian with a loaded gun.

The man pointed the gun at her head and pulled the trigger ... a gun with 5 bullets in the chamber. The gun misfired, avoiding all-but-certain death.

You see Fernandez disoriented during the attempt ... she appears to duck down and attempt to grab something. Her supporters tried to block the gunman as he stood face-to-face with her.

The Veep is safe, but not out of the woods ... she was actually returning home from court, where she's on trial for corruption -- a charge she denies.

The gunman was. arrested. So far, no motive has been disclosed.

