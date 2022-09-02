Man Arrested for Leaving Dead Animals on Parkland Shooting Monument, Disturbing Mug Shot

A Florida man has been arrested for what cops are describing as a sick obsession with school shootings and killing animals after he allegedly placed several on a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

Detectives from the Broward County Sheriff's Office say Robert Mondragon is responsible for leaving a dead duck (with its chest cut open), raccoon and opossum at the MSD Memorial Garden over the span of 11 days last month.

Cops say once they discovered Mondragon was allegedly behind the disgusting display, they were able to locate his vehicle July 31 and pulled him over for tinted windows.

Officers say inside Mondragon's car was bird feathers and blood, and he allegedly told the deputy he had a dead bird in his car because he likes "the metal and blood smells that emit from the dead animal."

Detectives say their investigation into Mondragon further revealed photos of dead animals on his phone and text messages as well as Internet searches about school shootings.

What's more ... cops say his shocking face tattoos resemble those of Tate Langdon from "American Horror Story" -- a character based on Columbine.

Not only that, detectives claim two weeks before the end of this past school year, "Mondragon walked the path the MSD school shooter (Nikolas Cruz) took from the high school to Walmart on Feb. 14, 2018."

Cruz is currently in a sentencing trial for killing 17 people when he opened fire at MSD High School.