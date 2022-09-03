What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

It's quite necessary to be stylish and buttoned-up in front of screaming fans and cameras-galore ... Throw on your 'Maurizio Gucci' aviators to test your eye for fashion, and see if you can spot the tiny alterations in these two shots of Adam Driver.

The 'House of Gucci' actor rocked an all black ensemble, pairing it with his iconic shades at the 'Venice Film Festival,' where he was promoting his newest film 'White Noise.' Can you scuffle your way through the crowd and pick out the changes in these images?