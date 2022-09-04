Di Soca Twins Hot Shots Twice As Nice!
9/4/2022 12:30 AM PT
The last of this season's Summer Hot Shots features comes from an incredibly lucky inflatable pool that popped up in Inglewood where Nisié and Dani ... also known as the Di Soca Twins ... cooled off in a hot way while beating the Los Angeles heat!
When the Caribbean dancers and micro-influencers aren't bringing the heat to their Instagram and TikTok pages ... the perfect pair like to turn heads with their creative makeup styles and dance fashion ... and even taught Caribbean fitness in the Grand Cayman!
These two really know how to make you sweat!
A HUGE thank you to Gabi Champ, Katie Martin, Jude Guaitamacchi, Marawa, Luci Fang, Maxwell Jameson, Mayra Veronica, Saint Nikole, Ms. PuiYi and the Di Soca Twins for collaborating in this year's Summer Hot Shots features.