Mayra Veronica Hot Shots
Mayra Veronica Is A Total Babe In Miami Beach!
8/14/2022 12:20 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from the sweltering Sunshine State where the eye-popping artist Mayra Veronica treated the Florida crowd to an assortment of string bikinis from a penthouse balcony overlooking Miami Beach.
When Mayra Veronica isn't gracing the East Coast with her gorgeous hot shots ... she likes all things music ... including a song with Sean Paul, being featured on the cover of Billboard magazine, being a character in the "Def Jam: Icon" video game and getting a cameo in Stevie B and Pitbull's music video for "Spring Love!"
Music to your ears ... and eyes!
