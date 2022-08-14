Mayra Veronica Is A Total Babe In Miami Beach!

This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from the sweltering Sunshine State where the eye-popping artist Mayra Veronica treated the Florida crowd to an assortment of string bikinis from a penthouse balcony overlooking Miami Beach.

When Mayra Veronica isn't gracing the East Coast with her gorgeous hot shots ... she likes all things music ... including a song with Sean Paul, being featured on the cover of Billboard magazine, being a character in the "Def Jam: Icon" video game and getting a cameo in Stevie B and Pitbull's music video for "Spring Love!"

Music to your ears ... and eyes!

We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2022 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!