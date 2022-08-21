Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
8/21/2022 12:35 AM PT
Saint Nikole Rocks Venice Beach In Black Bikini
This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from the sun-kissed sands of Venice Beach where artist Saint Nikole flossed on the crowded west side shoreline in a rhinestone-encrusted bikini while tanning along the Los Angeles coast.

When this music maker isn't making the boardwalk sweat with her stringy suit, Saint Nikole likes to expand her creativity as a licensed makeup artist and also enjoys tumbling through life as a gymnast!

She's flippin' awesome!

We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2022 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!

Be sure to check back every Sunday this summer to see who's overheating your computer modem.

