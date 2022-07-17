Jude Guaitamacchi's Shirtless Shots From Brighton Beach in UK
Jude Guaitamacchi Shredded On The Shore Of Brighton Beach in U.K.
7/17/2022 12:30 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots is coming from the warm sands of Brighton where European model Jude Guaitamacchi brought some serious heat while hanging shirtless on the shores of the United Kingdom.
When the non-binary hottie isn't baking the beaches of the U.K. with their good looks ... they can be spotted being featured in Vogue, doing TEDx talks, public speaking and raising awareness around equality and inclusion of trans and non-binary people.
Send Judes!
We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2022 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!
Be sure to check back every Sunday this summer to see who's overheating your computer modem.