The Weeknd Loses Voice During Concert and Cancels Show

The Weeknd barely got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in L.A. Saturday night when he lost his voice ... and he was almost in tears.

SoFi Stadium was packed with 70,000 fans when 15 minutes in the band started playing "Can't Feel My Face." Thing is ... the Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.

Turns out he was backstage as the song played, trying to figure out what to do because had had no voice. Something happened during the previous song -- he yelled and apparently it blew out his vocal cords.

The audience didn't know what was up ... the song played and there was no Weeknd in sight. When the song ended, he came onstage and told the crowd, "It's killing me," but the show had to abruptly end because he had no voice.

He said, fighting back tears, "I can't give you the concert I want to give you," promising everyone would get their money back and he would reschedule soon.

The Weeknd was profusely apologetic and clearly emotional. This was a big part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, and he knew how much the show meant to his fans

You hear pretty much the entire crowd was on Weeknd's side, applauding him for being transparent.

can’t believe we’re here. los angeles… this weekend belongs to us. XO pic.twitter.com/69x209ppdi — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 2, 2022 @theweeknd

After he left the venue, The Weeknd posted, "My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date"

This isn't the first speed bump for the tour ... it was postponed twice before because of the pandemic.