Redman Becomes Licensed Skydiver, Flips Out of Plane

Getting So High I Can Touch The Sky...

Play video content Instagram / @skydivespaceland_houston

Redman is super proud to announce he's now a licensed skydiver -- revealing he crammed hard to pass his written exam and now has 27 jumps under his belt.

The veteran rap star was out in Houston at an undisclosed film location when he earned his sky stripes ... thanking New Jersey-based Skydive Sussex and Skydive Spaceland Houston for the education and experiences.

Several of Red's hip hop peers -- Cam'ron, Busta Rhymes, The LOX's Sheek Louch, saluted his airtight accomplishment and Ja Rule made a grand revelation that he was working to become a licensed skydiver as well.

Maybe the two former Def Jam Records collaborators could do a face-off in a daredevil Verzuz?!

Apparently, Red's been at this for a while, too. Someone managed to dig up a magazine shoot from 1997 where he was higher than the birds he was flipping off.

“Redman by joe jennings for xxl n°2, 1997” — Div 🪐 (@Divyaadu) September 7, 2022 @Divyaadu

In a separate video, Red spoke on cherishing the little treasures ahead of the bigger rewards and seems to be in good spirits.

His long-awaited "Muddy Waters 2" album is said to be finished and he's set to headline a "Goats of Cannabis" concert later this month.