D.L. Hughley Says Twitter Users Celebrating Queen's Death Lack Compassion

D.L. Hughley says the folks who were celebrating Queen Elizabeth's death are pretty soul-less, because even if they have a point about her legacy ... the timing is in poor taste.

We got the comedian Thursday in L.A. on the heels of QE2's passing, which sparked an unsympathetic response on Twitter -- a ton of memes and jokes flying at her expense. While it was trending under "Black Twitter," that by no means represents the view of all Black people.

Still, it was a thing ... and D.L.'s got some poignant thoughts about the notion of dancing on someone's grave. To him, it's a low blow and completely unnecessary ... regardless of how you might feel about any one person.

The complaints that were being aired out about the Queen had to do with her role in upholding the legacy of British imperialism, which often affected nations with Black and/or brown people -- and to some, the fact she was the figurehead for this old institution is something that just didn't sit well in 2022.

But, even if some of those critiques are warranted, D.L.'s point here is that there's a time and place to get it out ... and in his mind, that shouldn't happen right as someone dies.

