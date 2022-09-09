Kanye West Settles Beefs After Queen Elizabeth's Death with Pete, Cudi, Adidas
Kanye West RIP To The Queen, And My Beefs ... Pete, Cudi, Daniel Cherry -- Best Wishes To Ya!!!!
9/9/2022 7:18 AM PT
Kanye West is having an apparent change of heart in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, apparently deciding to stop his aggressions toward his most recent enemies.
Ye made the announcement late Thursday, hours after the announcement of the British monarch's death ... extending an olive branch to Kid Cudi, Adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry and Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson.
In a since-deleted IG post, Ye put the Queen in a pair of photoshopped Yeezy shades and wrote, “LIFE IS PRECIOUS … RELEASING ALL GRUDGES TODAY … LEANING INTO THE LIGHT … BEST WISHES AND BLESSINGS TO PETE CUDI DANIEL [CHERRY].”
Ye has repeatedly blasted DC for his alleged role in watering down Yeezy designs (and his lack of fashion sense) and Kid Cudi for refusing to drop his friendship with Pete while he was dating Kim.
Pete arguably got the worst of the lashings … most infamously on The Game's "Eazy" single where the former SNL actor was decapitated in claymation.