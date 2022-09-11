Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

A-List Celebrities Flock to Beyonce's Belated 41st Birthday Party

Beyoncé Not My Bey-Day Anymore But Let's Party Anyway!!!

9/11/2022 11:11 AM PT
Beyonce's Belated 41st Birthday Party
Launch Gallery
Happy Belated! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Beyoncé's birthday was last week, falling on Labor Day weekend, and since most people were busy -- she seemed ready to party this weekend ... as was the rest of Hollywood.

The stars were out and on the prowl Saturday night ... hitting up a mansion in Bel Air, where Bey and Jay-Z were hosting to celebrate her the big 4-1. It would appear just about anyone who's anyone got an invite -- and they didn't hesitate to take Bey up on her offer to rage.

Backgrid

Huge celebs showed up dressed to the nines for this thing -- folks like Drake, Lizzo, Adele, Rich Paul, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Kris Jenner, Kim K, Tristan Thompson, Khloe, MGK/Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and even Vanessa Bryant.

Jigga himself also popped up on camera at one point ... but the birthday girl herself never surfaced for a pap photo. We're told people started arriving at 10:30, and stayed 'til about 3.

Backgrid

Take a look through the gallery, and you'll see ... it's a conveyer belt of stardom. If anyone can get famous people together all in one place, it's still Beyoncé. Impressive, no doubt.

Also ... happy birthday!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later