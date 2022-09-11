President Biden Quotes Queen Elizabeth in 9/11 Speech

Play video content CNN

Queen Elizabeth was top of mind for President Biden during his 9/11 memorial speech ... quoting the late monarch who delivered poignant remarks on the heels of the tragedy.

JB was at the Pentagon Sunday, speaking to a crowd of people on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks ... and at one point, he invoked some famous words QE2 issued right as America was grieving the fall of the Twin Towers and the deaths of thousands.

She said, in part, via an ambassador ... "These are dark and harrowing times for families and friends of those who are missing or who suffered in the attack -- many of you here today."

Queen Elizabeth added, "My thoughts and my prayers are with you all now and in the difficult days ahead. But nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Grief is the price we pay for love Grief is the price we pay for love."

The Prez cited that grief line himself and added, "Many of us have experienced that grief, and you’ve all experienced it. And on this day, when the price feels so great, Jill and I are holding all of you close to our hearts."

The timing of this is no surprise -- as we all know, the Queen passed away last week ... and it rocked the world. Biden was fond of her, and is said to be attending her funeral next week ... where we're sure other presidents will also show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.