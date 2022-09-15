Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Sued Over Alleged Scam Lottery

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for allegedly hawking a lottery but not coughing up any prizes, but the company behind the lottery is calling BS.

According to the class action lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kim and Scott created a lottery where the winner would get $100,000 and 2, first class tickets to L.A. But wait, there's more ... the winner would also get a 3-night stay in Bev Hills and they could "shop like Kim Kardashian."

The lawsuit claims the 2020 lottery was a sham ... the real purpose of the so-called lottery was for the celebrities to work with an Australian company -- Curated -- which is also being sued, to sell personal information to advertisers.

The suit claims winners were announced but the "winners" Instagram accounts were quickly made private and the plaintiffs are doubtful that everything's on the up and up.

Sources directly connected to Curated tell TMZ, every winner is legitimate, have been awarded their prizes and the company has appropriate paperwork to prove that.

The suit claims the people who entered the contest are getting "invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content."

The suit drags the fam ... "Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today's entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while duping their fans and followers."

The suit is asking for more than $20 million from each defendant, though the only 2 specifically named are Kim and Scott, along with the Australian company.