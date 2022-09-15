Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebs Front Row at Tom Ford NYFW Show

Tom Ford NYFW Show Packed with Celebs ... We're Front & Center!!!

9/15/2022 7:55 AM PT
Stars Sitting From Row At Tom Ford's NYFW Show
Tom Ford had a huge moment at New York Fashion Week ... and some of the biggest names in Hollywood had a front-row seat to it all!

Tom Ford's show went down Wednesday night and was jam-packed with celebs ... including Chris Rock, Katie Holmes, Madonna, her daughter Lourdes Leon and many others.

Getty

NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook also attended the show in style ... both rockin' shades as models graced the runway.

Getty

Ciara and Vogue legend Anna Wintour apparently got the same memo ... and took a moment to flick it up in all-red at some point during the night.

Tom Ford's NYFW Runway Looks
Of course, Bella Hadid strutted her stuff down the runway along with her sister Gigi Hadid ... and no, Leonardo Dicaprio wasn't in the building -- well, as far as we know!

WTF Fashion NYFW 2022
It's been a long week in the Big Apple -- all in the name of fashion -- and Mr. Ford definitely did his part to end it with a bang!

