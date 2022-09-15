Celebs Front Row at Tom Ford NYFW Show

Tom Ford had a huge moment at New York Fashion Week ... and some of the biggest names in Hollywood had a front-row seat to it all!

Tom Ford's show went down Wednesday night and was jam-packed with celebs ... including Chris Rock, Katie Holmes, Madonna, her daughter Lourdes Leon and many others.

NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook also attended the show in style ... both rockin' shades as models graced the runway.

Ciara and Vogue legend Anna Wintour apparently got the same memo ... and took a moment to flick it up in all-red at some point during the night.

Of course, Bella Hadid strutted her stuff down the runway along with her sister Gigi Hadid ... and no, Leonardo Dicaprio wasn't in the building -- well, as far as we know!