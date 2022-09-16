Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness.

Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.

The cash will be used by the Parks Foundation in British Columbia to acquire wilderness space in the area ... with the goal of turning massive amounts of land into spots locals can then use for money-making purposes such as tourism.

In a recent interview, Chip -- who's worth $5.6 billion -- says, "Our vision for our family is providing components for people to live a longer, healthier, and more fun life." Chip and Summer are hoping to get matching donations from other philanthropists, governments and local businesses.

Shout out to the Red Hot Chili Peppers ... because give it away, give it away, give it away now is the theme of the week among apparel-peddling billionaires.

The founder of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, did his part this week to help fight the climate crisis ... giving away his $3 billion company to an environmental nonprofit company called the Holdfast Collective.

While Patagonia will remain a for-profit company, after every year, all cash they make will be handed over to the Holdfast Collective to help end the climate crisis.