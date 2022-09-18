Lady Gaga Breaks Down Crying After Miami Concert Abruptly Ends Because of Lightning
Lady Gaga Breaks Down Crying ... Miami Concert Ends Abruptly Because of Lightning
9/18/2022 6:39 AM PT
Lady Gaga was sobbing Saturday night, after Mother Nature decided to put an end to her concert in progress in Miami.
The weather was awful ... pissing rain and lightning as she plowed along onstage, but it was just too much.
The Miami Hard Rock Stadium concert was the final show in The Chromatica Ball Tour.
Gaga lost it as she apologized to her IG fans ... saying in part, "I've always wanted to be like that hardcore, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers."
Taking Rain On Me to another level at #ChromaticaBallMiami. @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/s3m5kYFIio— Kyle Edward (@KoasterKyle) September 18, 2022 @KoasterKyle
She went on ... "So I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain On Me' in the rain but what's more worth it to me is life, and to whoever threw these to me on stage [the roses] I will cherish them forever."
Fact is ... the lightning was a buzzkill because of the obvious danger.