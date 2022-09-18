Lady Gaga Breaks Down Crying After Miami Concert Abruptly Ends Because of Lightning

Play video content Instagram / @ladygaga

Lady Gaga was sobbing Saturday night, after Mother Nature decided to put an end to her concert in progress in Miami.

The weather was awful ... pissing rain and lightning as she plowed along onstage, but it was just too much.

The Miami Hard Rock Stadium concert was the final show in The Chromatica Ball Tour.

Gaga lost it as she apologized to her IG fans ... saying in part, "I've always wanted to be like that hardcore, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers."

She went on ... "So I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain On Me' in the rain but what's more worth it to me is life, and to whoever threw these to me on stage [the roses] I will cherish them forever."