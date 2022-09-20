Baltimore State's Attorney Says Victim's Family Kept in Loop About Adnan Syed

Play video content TMZ.com

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby says her team went above and beyond to keep the family of Hae Min Lee informed about Adnan Syed's release -- and adds her office is far from done with the case or Adnan.

This is coming after the victim's family attorney blasted her for "completely excluding" them.

Mosby joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to defend herself after the Lee family attorney said they feel "blindsided and betrayed" by prosecutors' secret moves to spring Adnan from prison. She shared numerous ways she says her office reached out to them throughout the process as they worked on releasing Syed.

Play video content 9/19/22 Fox 5 DC

Mosby notes there's no way they would've done any of this work without first contacting the Lee family. She also filled us in on her plans to retry Adnan for murder, but noted there's one remaining hang-up and it's related to DNA testing results.

Play video content CNN

As we reported, Syed was released from prison Monday after serving 23 years of a life sentence for Lee's 1999 murder.