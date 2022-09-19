Judge Overturns 'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction

Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was featured on the "Serial" podcast, is about to go free after spending more than 22 years of a life sentence.

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge overturned Adnan's conviction ... after prosecutors called for it, in light of new information there might have been 2 other possible suspects. The judge said Adnan should be released from prison immediately, and prosecutors now have 30 days to decide whether to file new charges.

Syed was a 17-year-old high school student when he got arrested in February 1999 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. He was convicted a year later. The podcast first shed light on Adnan's case in 2014, and raised a lot of questions about the case and his guilt.

Although, he had filed multiple appeals -- even attempting to get the case before the U.S. Supreme Court -- Adnan had been rejected every time. It wasn't until prosecutors poked holes in the case last month that he got what he would call justice.

Lee's brother, Young Lee, says he feels betrayed by prosecutors, and although he's not against further investigation into his sister's death, he adds ... "Everyday when I think it's over, or it's ended, it always comes back. It's killing me. It's really tough."

The "Serial" podcast Twitter account said there will be a new episode of the series released tomorrow.