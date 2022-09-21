Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid with his flashy shades turned into an international singer and actor, he was just a young dude dribbling and running down the fútbol field while growing up in Medellín, Colombia.

This talented musician has collaborated with some of music's hottest stars such as Madonna, The Weeknd, Ricky Martin and J Balvin. He has taken his on-stage talent to the big screen with his performances in Disney's "Encanto" and "Marry Me" starring alongside Jennifer Lopez.