Elton John Performs at White House

Elton John's performing at the White House for a TV special ... and a packed house, including celebs, is on hand to see the Rocket Man.

The rock icon says playing the South Lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is the coolest venue in his career, calling it the "icing on the cake" ... and he started his set with his hit, "Your Song."

Elton told the crowd it felt wonderful to be among so many folks who have supported his AIDS foundation over the years ... then went to work on the piano.