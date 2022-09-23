Elton John Performs at White House
Elton John I Hope You Don't Mind If I Perform ... At The White House!!!
9/23/2022 6:17 PM PT
Elton John's performing at the White House for a TV special ... and a packed house, including celebs, is on hand to see the Rocket Man.
The rock icon says playing the South Lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is the coolest venue in his career, calling it the "icing on the cake" ... and he started his set with his hit, "Your Song."
Elton told the crowd it felt wonderful to be among so many folks who have supported his AIDS foundation over the years ... then went to work on the piano.
Billie Jean King was in the house ... and the political power players included President Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi, among others.
The White House streamed opening remarks from Elton, plus his first song before cutting out ... the rest of his performance will air at a later date as a TV special on A&E Networks.