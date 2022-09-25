Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Legends of Rock And Roll Auction Rolls Out Elvis, Jimi Hendrix Guitars

Rock n' Roll Auction Hendrix, Elvis & Cobain Guitars ... All Up for Grabs!!!

9/25/2022 12:35 AM PT
jim hendricks elvis kurt cobain
Getty Composite

No one's gonna guarantee you can play guitar like Jimi Hendrix or Elvis Presley, but if nothing else ... ya might be able to decorate your home with the ones they strummed.

The Legends of Rock and Roll auction will go down next month, and some really unique and iconic axes will be up for grabs.

Kruse GWS Auctions

The auction features guitars personally owned or played by some of the biggest rock stars of all time.

Imagine getting your hands on Jimi's Japanese Sunburst electric guitar, which was a gift from his father. It's expected to fetch around $250K!

Jimi Hendrix Japanese Electric Guitar
Kruse GWS Auctions

Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar comes with an actual estate receipt, while Elvis' 1975 Martin D-28 guitar will also be on the auction block. Bonus for the King's instrument ... it comes with the case too!

The auction will offer some potentially more affordable options too -- guitars from Paul Stanley of KISS, Blink-182's Tom DeLonge and The Cure's Robert Smith.

Rick James Jumpsuit Kruse
Kruse GWS Auctions

And, if you're not interested in pretending you're a guitar hero, check out the random memorabilia.

Imagine rocking James Brown's monogrammed dressing room robe and slippers, Rick James' custom-made, and stage-worn, snake jumpsuit ... or Johnny Cash's 14K bracelet and matching ring.

Kruse GWS Auctions is hosting the online auction and bidding opens at 10 AM ET on Saturday, October 15.

