Guess Who This Lil' Goofball Turned Into!

Before this comical kid was singing around the globe, stringin' up originals on his guitar and posting thirst traps left and right on social media, he was just your average teen playing soccer and hockey while growing up in Ontario, Canada.

This cute kid may have worn tighty-whities back in the day, but now he's always rockin' a pair of Calvins. He first popped up on the scene after posting a cover of Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" on Vine .... who knew that he would "Wonder" off to collaborate with the Biebs in 2020?!