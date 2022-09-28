Singer Rebecca Black 'Memba Her?!'

American singer and YouTuber Rebecca Black was just 13 years old when her song "Friday" went viral, becoming a banger for kids and adults all across the world and surfacing at the tops of music charts back in 2011.

The hit song first started to circulate slowly after it was released on iTunes, but became even more of a sensation around the world once the music video dropped on YouTube. The song's success landed the teen a live performance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."