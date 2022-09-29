Guess Who This Lil' Fairy Turned Into!

Before this juicebox-sippin' beauty was "Taking On The World" and acting her heart out, she was just playing dress-up and quenching her thirst, while growing up in Quakertown, Penn.

After starring in Disney's "Girl Meets World," she was in a drama/crime film and shared the screen with KJ Apa and Regina Hall. When she's not belting out the high notes, you can find this cute kid roaming around the globe and Instagramming every pit stop on the way.