F1's Pierre Gasly Narrowly Escapes After Car Catches Fire

Frightening moment during free practice at the Singapore Grand Prix -- AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly just barely escaped as his car burst into flames ... and the video is wild.

The incident went down as the 26-year-old made his way into the pit lane ... and as his car was being tended to, the area near his air box caught fire.

Luckily, Gasly was able to hop out of the vehicle as his pit crew put out the blaze.

Pit reporter Ted Kravitz provided an update on the Sky Sports broadcast ... saying, "Everything’s been sorted out. There’s been a bit of tape that’s been out over the fire-damaged engine cover."

"The team are telling me the fire started when the fuel breather was connected to the car but it was put out quickly and then he’s going back out on the circuit."

The Singapore GP is known for giving drivers one of the biggest challenges on the calendar due to humid temperatures and the nature of the track.