Hurricane Ian Video Shows House Torn Off Foundation by 15-Foot Storm Surge

As Hurricane Ian's death toll climbs -- more than 100 people so far -- this terrifying clip shows the storm's destructive power ... as wind and waves rip entire buildings off their foundations.

The time-lapse footage shows a Fort Myers Beach street just as the flooding slowly begins, and then, over several hours, builds into a deadly 15-foot storm surge. Palm trees were nearly covered, and a red home starts swaying as the surf continues pounding at it.

Eventually, the floodwater completely washes away the building ... and you see it drift away as just another piece of debris in the deluge.

The storm chasers who uploaded the footage reported a family was in the house when it was ripped from the ground ... but somehow survived -- despite floating away in the building.

The sky is eerily red when the storm finally passes ... showing all the destruction that Ian took with it.

The Fort Myers Beach Pier is gone. Hurricane Ian's catastrophic storm surge washed it away. It's going to take years for this place to come back.

The Fort Myers Beach Pier -- a famous landmark -- has also been ripped to shreds, with nothing but the foundation remaining.