Crazy Video Shows Naples Firefighters Rescue Woman From Flooded Car

Hurricane Ian Woman Saved From Car As Flood Rises ... Crazy Video Shows

9/29/2022 7:00 AM PT
SMASHING RESCUE

While the state of Florida is waking up to total devastation, there's at least one woman who owes her life to some brave firefighters who pulled her from her submerged vehicle.

Hurricane Ian ravaged Naples Wednesday, and one woman clearly thought she'd be OK to drive, before getting swept up in the current. Wild footage from the rescue shows a firefighter smashing the rear passenger window -- as the water continues to rise over the hood of the woman's car.

You can tell from the video, the woman was unable to get her door open, so the firefighter almost certainly saved her life. Securing her with a lifejacket before moving her to safety.

Collier County officials announced half the streets in Naples weren't passable due to high water ... so unclear if the woman just hadn't gotten the warning, or thought she was good to go.

Some still aren't adhering to the obvious warnings, though -- as we reported, a wakeboarder in Marathon, FL was spotted taking advantage of the high tides in the neighborhood Tuesday.

