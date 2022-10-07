Guess Who This Bashful Girl Turned Into!

Before this charming little gal was belting it out all over the world and inspiring millions, she was just playing on her violin and viola and hangin' out with her two brothers in Edison, NJ.

This talented gal first popped up when her parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" went viral on YouTube and soon after ... she was featured on a Justin Bieber song. She became even closer to megastardom when she busted out her pipes at the MTV Video Music Awards and sang with The Chainsmokers.