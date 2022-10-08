Emma Stone Booed At Mets Game For Padres Gear

Play video content

Mets fans gave Emma Stone a nasty New York welcome Friday night, booing her LOUDLY when she threw her support behind the San Diego Padres in their playoff game.

The Academy Award-winning actress and her hubby, Dave McCary, showed up at Citi Field in Queens to root for their team in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. The pair are well-known Padres fans.

Check out this video of Emma smiling and wearing a Padres jacket on the jumbotron in the stadium. The image cuts to a man in a Mets hat, trying to whip the crowd up into a frenzy. The audience takes the bait and starts BOOING.

Witnesses also spotted Emma and Dave dancing in the front row as the Padres routed the Mets 7-1 in the opener. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night at Citi Field.