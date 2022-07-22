Billie Eilish Hits Dodgers Game With Fam, Rocks Out To 'Bad Guy'

Billie Eilish had quite the day at the ballpark on Thursday ... she laughed, she snacked -- and then she turned the game into her own personal dance party!!!

The "Ocean Eyes" singer hit up the Dodgers vs. Giants game in L.A. with her family to celebrate the release of two new songs earlier in the afternoon ... and it ain't hard to see she had a blast at the stadium.

Wearing a Dodgers jersey (no name or number on the back), Eilish picked up a Cody Bellinger bobblehead, posed for pics with fans and enjoyed all the other sights, sounds and food at the venue.

But, at one point during the game, she got the stadium really jumpin' ... because when the PA system began blaring "Bad Guy" -- she danced her face off, and it was all captured on the jumbotron!!

Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium 😂 💃 pic.twitter.com/OQjA6zZ7VA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2022 @SportsCenter

Eilish -- alongside her brother, Finneas -- ended up staying for the whole game ... and caught quite the finish, as Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Dodgers a 9-6 win over their hated rival.