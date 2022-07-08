Saweetie Throws Solid First Pitch At Dodgers Game With Massive Nails

Saweetie tapped in to throw the first pitch at the Dodgers game on Thursday ... and it was quite an impressive toss -- especially considering she had on some massive nails and high heels!!

The "Best Friend" rapper was at Dodger Stadium for the ceremonial event for Filipino Heritage Night ... and 50 Cent and Conor McGregor need to take note, 'cause she put them to shame.

While the ball doesn't technically make it to the plate, we gotta give her credit for even getting it that far ... as she was wearing Louboutins and 4-inch nails.

Saweetie showed off a close-up of the nails before the game ... and yeah, they're long as hell and icy to boot.

As for the game against the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers won 5-3 ... so maybe she's a good luck charm and will get invited back to the Chavez Ravine again sometime soon.

The team thanked Saweetie for stopping by ... and she said she can't wait to come back, so maybe part 2 is on the way??