Crowd Flees As 3 People Are Shot At Televised High School Football Game

Play video content BCSN

A televised high school football game abruptly cut to commercial Friday night after a flurry of shots rang out outside an Ohio stadium.

Check out this footage showing two rival teams running a play on the field when at least 12 gunshots were fired nearby. None of the players seemed to notice until the crowd freaked out and started to scatter. As players and fans ran for their lives, the broadcaster quickly announced, "We're going to break."

Here's the moment shots were fired at the Toledo Central Catholic-Whitmer football game. This shit has to stop!

Another video showed people jumping from the stands and taking cover on the ground after the gunfire.

Toledo PD said 3 people were shot outside the stadium of Whitmer High School, which was playing Central Catholic HS. The victims -- 1 student and 2 adults -- were not seriously wounded, but taken to a hospital.

#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot.

Investigators reportedly arrested 2 suspects and were searching for 2 more. A motive has not been disclosed.

Officials from the Washington Local Schools District issued a statement, saying no one in the crowd was injured and all guests had been screened prior to the game.

UPDATE: Toledo Police tell me three people were shot tonight, no word on their conditions nor if any arrests have been made.