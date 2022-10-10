'Rust' Actor Down with Finishing Film with Blessing from Halyna Hutchins' Family

Play video content TMZ.com

An actor in Alec Baldwin's "Rust" movie is on board with resuming production after Halyna Hutchins' tragic death ... thanks to now having her family's blessing.

Douglas Stewart, who plays the town father in the western flick, tells TMZ ... the biggest hurdle in finishing the movie was knowing whether Halyna's family wanted it done, and having her widower involved is what the cast needed to hear to move forward.

As we reported, Matthew Hutchins announced this week he's dropping the wrongful death suit against Alec, the producers and others ... having reached a settlement.

Alec is now going to finish in his lead role, alongside the OG "Rust" cast, with Halyna's widower becoming an executive producer on the movie.

Douglas says he has mixed feelings about completing the flick because of the tragedy, but says as a working actor who has a family to care for ... he ultimately feels it's the right move given heightened safety precautions and Matthew's involvement.

The civil settlement is not affecting the criminal investigation -- authorities say some of the folks involved, including Alec, could be charged -- but Douglas says he doesn't think it will have an impact on finishing the film -- completing the film and any criminal case are separate issues.