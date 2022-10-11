Adnan Syed Will Not Be Retried, Prosecutors Drop Charges

Adnan Syed will stay a free man, after all -- prosecutors in Baltimore are dropping the charges for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend ... after releasing him from prison last month.

Syed, who's case gained national attention on the "Serial" podcast, had served 22 years in prison for the murder of his then ex-GF Hae Min Lee when State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the previous prosecutors on the case had failed to pursue 2 other possible suspects in the case.

As a result, Adnan was set free ... but Mosby made it clear he could still be retried for Lee's murder. In fact, she appeared on "TMZ Live," and said it was likely a new trial would be scheduled.

Adnan has always maintained his innocence ... and now he'll remain a free man.

