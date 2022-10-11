'Days of Our Lives' Actor James Lastovic Missing in Hawaii

"Days of Our Lives" actor James Lastovic and his roommate have gone missing in Hawaii, according to his mother, who's pleading for help.

James' mom, Lucienne, says her son and Nevin Dizdari were vacationing at a resort in Kauai. On Sunday they told someone on the staff at the Hanalei Bay Resort they were headed for Kokee State Park where they were going to take a long trail hike. They also asked for directions to Shipwreck Beach ... specifically around the cliff diving area.

According to Lucienne, they never returned to the resort Sunday night and haven't been seen since. They left all their belongings in the room, which are now in the possession of the police.

They were driving a black Nissan, which also hasn't reappeared. Lucienne says there's a tracking device on the car, but no word from cops if they've been able to locate it.

We spoke with Lucienne, who's flying from San Diego to Kauai to help search for her son and his roommate. She believes they're in Kokee State Park.

Fans of the soap remember James playing Joey Johnson -- a recurring character that was on the show for 5 years, starting back in 2015.